Since 2006 there have also been at least 350,000 deaths from widespread violence in the country

More than 100,000 people have disappeared in Mexico. It is the first time that the data provided by the Ministry of the Interior exceeds this threshold, once again underlining the high level of violence widespread in the country, especially after the then president Felipe Calderon declared the “war against organized crime” and drug traffickers in 2006. The register of missing persons now includes 100,012 names of people who disappeared between March 15, 1964 and May 16, 2022, with a “disproportionate” peak in 2006.

Since that year, there have been at least 350,000 deaths from widespread violence. Last year, the average was 94 deaths per day. “Organized crime has become the main culprit in the disappearance of people in Mexico, with varying degrees of participation, acquiescence or omissions on the part of public officials,” the UN committee on forced disappearances underlined in April, at the end of a mission in Mexico. . “The parts of the state are directly responsible for the enforced disappearances by public officials, but they can also be responsible for those attributed to criminal organizations”, continues the report, which emphasizes that among the “disappeared” there are human rights activists.

In addition, more than 30 journalists disappeared between 2003 and 2021. Several Mexican civil society organizations point out that many families have so little faith in the authorities that they do not report the disappearance of their loved ones. The phenomenon of the “disappeared” would therefore be much more extensive than official data.