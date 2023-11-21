Genoa – It also lands in the city council in Genoa the debate on the phenomenon of violence against women. At the beginning of the session, the room dedicated a minute of silence to the memory of Giulia Cecchettinthe girl killed in recent days by her ex-boyfriend, the latest victim of a feminicide in Italy.

“We ask our parliamentarians to act quickly to combat this phenomenon”, underlined the president of the city council Carmelo Cassibba, before the debate urged by Vince Genova’s councilor, Arianna Viscogliosi, and by the Rossoverdi Francesca Ghio and Filippo Bruzzone.