Nafissatou Diallo speaks in Paris Match, nine years after the DSK affair. “She is absolutely right to speak. There was a lot of contempt for his word. She has strong ringing words when she says that if Dominique Strauss-Kahn had been a poor man, he would be in prison, that tells something about the balance of power. She speaks thanks to the #MeToo wave. The road traveled in nine years is extraordinary “, reacts Thursday, September 10 Clémentine Autain.

On the coronavirus, Pr Delfraissy announces that there will be difficult decisions in the coming weeks. “We must take effective measures by trying as much as possible to preserve freedom and sectors such as National Education”, commented the deputy La France insoumise.

In Seine-Saint-Denis, where Clémentine Autain is elected, hundreds of children have not returned to school. “The republican promise is flouted in popular circles, and as it is flouted, you have growing mistrust of institutions. It’s the fault of successive governments“, she concludes.

Caroline roux