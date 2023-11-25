The controversies on the eve of the ‘Non una di meno’ platform did not keep Elly Schlein away from the demonstration against violence against women. As soon as she finished her speech at the Italian Left congress in Perugia, the dem secretary got into the car headed for Rome, missing Giuseppe Conte by a handful of minutes. At the Circus Maximus, however, he did not miss the meeting with Maurizio Landini: a hug with the leader of the CGIL, a chat on the sidelines of the procession on the themes of the event and then a greeting with an appointment to talk soon.

No other leaders on the streets. Neither majority nor opposition. Giuseppe Conte and Nicola Fratoianni participated in the demonstration in Perugia against gender violence. Action – critical on the platform of the demonstration in Rome clearly against Israel, there was no shortage of pro-Palestine chants in the streets – organized its own initiatives in 19 cities. Schlein, therefore, the only party leader. Fuchsia band on her arm, accompanied by Marta Bonafoni, the secretary stopped for a while at the Circus Maximus. A discreet participation in today’s tide in Rome between the curiosity of the demonstrators, some handshakes and a greeting with the mayor of Rome, Roberto Gualtieri.

“You have seen how many people and on social media there are photos of full squares throughout Italy”, observes Schlein with reporters. “An extraordinary participation here and throughout Italy is a sign that the country wants to take a step forward in combating violence against women. Many generations together against gender violence in all its forms. There are many reasons to be here. It’s time to say enough. Indignation and anger are not enough, we want to stop this massacre.”

“We need a leap forward – says the secretary of the Democratic Party – not only in repression, but also in prevention in schools and in the training of operators”. And again: “A great cultural investment is needed and it must be done seriously: by involving anti-violence centres, it means providing compulsory education in all school cycles in affectivity and respect for differences”. Today from the stage in Perugia, the dem secretary returned to address Giorgia Meloni. Asking for training funds immediately in action. “We managed to include training in the newly approved law. But there is a lack of funds. Now, starting from this measure, we are finding the resources. So that there isn’t a single woman who isn’t taken seriously when she goes to make a complaint.”

Several Dem representatives participated in the various demonstrations in cities from Milan to Rome. “This demonstration in Rome is truly a spectacle, with a huge participation of women, men, young people and families”, says the group leader in the Senate, Francesco Boccia, in the square. “This is why, starting from Secretary Schlein, we are all in the different Italian squares: it is up to politics and Parliament first of all – he further points out – to intervene with useful and necessary laws and regulations. What we approved on Wednesday is an important provision for the secondary prevention but not yet sufficient”.

Conte asks to “increase the income of freedom, there is an amendment of ours that wants to bring it to 1,200 euros” and he also addresses Prime Minister Meloni: “From here I make an appeal to Meloni: you have sabotaged the women’s option, increased VAT on tampons, at least on this you give an answer to women who suffer violence”. As for Carlo Calenda, he highlights the “missed opportunity” of the march today in Rome due to “a hateful platform, because it has almost more parts against Israel, against the government and against capitalism than against violence against women”.