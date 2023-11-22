Violence against women, Schlein calls Meloni: “Common ground on prevention”

Cecchettin case, contacts Meloni and Schlein on the topic of violence against women

Among the prime minister Giorgia Meloni and the secretary of the Democratic Party Elly Schlein there have been contacts in the last few hours on the topic of violence against women. He writes itHandle. “The secretary of the Democratic Party Elly Schlein the Prime Minister called Giorgia Meloni regarding the possibility of finding common ground to make the country take a step forward on the prevention of gender violence”, communicates the Democratic Party. Political forces united in voting the government’s bill against the violence against women in the Senate Judiciary Committee, which goes to the Senate floor this morning.

In recent days, the two political leaders had supported the actress and director’s appeal Paola Cortellesiwhich thanks to the success of his “There’s still tomorrow”, she had asked to put aside ideological differences and to work together, as women, on rights. “We try to find a point of failure to make it clear that politics is united on these issues to provide answers to society.” Thus the group leader in the FdI Chamber, Thomas Fotiregarding the bill on violence against women and the necessary political actions, on Sky Tg24.

