Giggs: from champion to monster? Former Manchester United faces trial

Ryan Giggs it was a true football phenomenon. In the Manchester Unitednext to David Beckham and other stars, he really won everything and the Wales celebrates him as the greatest player in his history. Once he hung up his boots, he became the national team coach by popular acclaim, but lost his job following accusations of private violence, threats and “coercive behavior” against two women, namely the ex-girlfriend. Kate Greville and the latter’s sister, Emma.

The judicial affair that started with Kate’s complaint now goes to court. Giggs’ trial began with the collection of a series of heavy charges. “This is a story of control and coercion of a woman who thought she was loved and respected. Unfortunately, the reality was very different,” said the lawyers of the injured party.

According to the allegations, Giggs, texting his friends, called Kate “Slut and stupid cow”. The ex-girlfriend also accuses him of having had intimate relationships with at least eight women during their relationship. Giggs, now 48, pleads innocent, but if he is found guilty, he could face up to five years in prison.

