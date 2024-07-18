Saray Daniela Vera was murdered by her partner in Marinilla, Antioquia. She was 19 years old and a Venezuelan migrant. To the north of the same department, in front of her five-year-old son, Keimi Cuesta’s ex-partner stabbed her. The next day, in Chinú, Córdoba, for defending her daughter Mary Álvarez from her ex-partner, Ena Elvira Madera was murdered, her daughter was seriously injured and died this Wednesday. That same day, south of Bogotá, the body of Hellen Rodríguez was found with signs of sexual violence, who disappeared last Sunday after the final match of the Copa América. The wave of murders against these women occurred in less than 72 hours and adds to the 412 femicides that have been counted in the first half of 2024 alone. Although Colombia declared an emergency due to sexist violence a year ago, so far, no measure seems to be sufficient to safeguard women in the country.

Colombia has become accustomed to counting the dead and, in many cases, seeing the crimes recorded. But neither the virality of these heartbreaking images nor the temporary indignation that they arouse manages to reduce the violence. According to the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation Every 18 hours in Colombia a woman is murdered for being a woman and most of the criminals are her partners or ex-partners. The departments with the most crimes of this type are Antioquia, Valle del Cauca, Santander, Bogotá and Atlántico. In this last department, the situation has worsened alarmingly compared to the same period in 2023, where there were 22 femicides versus 38 this year.

At the end of this Wednesday, within the framework of the follow-up table “Femicide and gender violence” in Barranquilla and where the Attorney General’s Office and the Prosecutor’s Office participated, the newly elected Prosecutor Luz Adriana Camargo supported the concern about the increase in femicides and in general, violence against women. Camargo revealed that the entity between May 2023 and 2024 received 149,017 complaints of domestic violence and 630 new cases of femicides. “These figures effectively tell us about a phenomenon that is having a great impact throughout the national geography,” she warned.

For Olga Amparo Sánchez, director of the NGO Casa de la Mujer, this bloody scenario has to do with the naturalization of sexist violence in Colombia. “There are several factors that cause it. First, women’s lives are not valued, second, there is an excessive exercise of power by men over our lives, where they consider us to be objects. Added to this is the fact that institutions do not respond to their duty: to punish, investigate, prevent and protect victims,” she points out. “If in this country we are talking about peace, it is imperative to talk about the war that the patriarchy has declared on women,” she adds.

Although the situation is not new, the National Government has not yet found the key to improving it. One of the hopes for stopping gender violence was the Ministry of Equality and Equity of Colombia headed by Vice President Francia Márquez, however, in just over a year since its creation, it has already had two vice-ministers for women, the sub-directorate in charge of the coordination, programs and policies aimed at dealing with femicides and other forms of violence. In addition, last May the Constitutional Court annulled the creation of the ministry, which left several initiatives promoted by that portfolio in limbo.

Appeal to Congress

Given the uncertainty in the executive branch, other advances have been pushed through the legislature, albeit at a slow pace. The most recent achievement was the approval of Law 2356 of 2024, which eliminates penal benefits for those who are convicted or are serving time for the crime of femicide. Other bills, such as the one that seeks to punish vicarious violence — the harm that violent men inflict on women through their sons and daughters — or the one that establishes special protection measures for the hundreds of orphans due to femicide, had unanimous support in the House of Representatives, but moved slowly. It is expected that in the next legislative period that begins on July 20, all of them will continue their process.

In March, around 50 congressmen from different parties and political groups introduced an ambitious bill that would modify the Political Constitution with the intention of creating a Special Jurisdiction for Women (JEM). The proposal proposes having specialized judges to investigate femicides and other gender-based violence. According to one of the authors, the Representative to the House of Representatives for Cundinamarca, Alexandra Vásquez, this jurisdiction would have “exclusive and preferential powers to hear, as a priority, cases of women who have been victims of conduct that causes direct or indirect harm for reasons of gender.” But all of these initiatives could be overshadowed, or reinforced, by the justice reform that the government hopes to present in the next legislature in the hands of the new Minister of Justice, Angela María Buitrago.

