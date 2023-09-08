The President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, defined violence against women as “intolerable social barbarism” which “requires more conscious action of severe, concrete and constant prevention”. This, he wrote in a message to Corriere della Sera, for “Tempo delle donne” must be accompanied by “in the whole of society, an educational and cultural commitment against distorted mentalities and a miserable conception of the relationship between women and men” .
