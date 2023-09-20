admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 09/20/2023 – 7:04

Those who did not fit into the socialist system were forcibly detained in places under surveillance, where they suffered abuse. Now there are calls for reparations and historical documentation.”It was horrible, it had nothing to do with a hospital or medical care,” comments Elke* of what happened to him more than 50 years ago in a sexual health clinic in the former German Democratic Republic (GDR). ), under a socialist regime.

Women and girls as young as 12 years of age were detained by police on suspicion of having sexually transmitted diseases (STDs). But in reality, it was a form of punishment or “re-education” because “they didn’t fit into the system,” Elke reports.

Victims were taken to supervised sexual health clinics (called Venerologische Stationen – venereal wards), where they were detained for weeks on end and suffered abuse. Testimonies from detainees at the clinics include accounts of rape and torture.

“It was the systematic abuse of power by a political system”, defines Florian Steger, president of the Institute for History, Philosophy and Ethics of Medicine at the University of Ulm.

Steger interviewed more than 100 women and former employees of these clinics and examined the detailed documentation that had been archived by bodies such as the Stasi, the East German Ministry of Security – in effect, its secret police.

The targeted women and girls – never men or boys – were considered different from mainstream society because they wanted to live freely. That meant, Steger said, they could have done something like skip school or hitchhike to the club on Saturday night. Many were accused of being prostitutes.

Medical system used to discipline and punish

“The objective was to mold socialist women who would lead a normal life, who would go to work, at some point have a husband, a child and then go back to work”, summarizes Steger.

A part of the medical system ended up being instrumentalized for ideological purposes. The clinics were used to abuse women and adolescents, to discipline and punish them, under the pretext that they were carrying STDs.

“It’s important to note that these women didn’t have a good foundation, because they generally came from difficult circumstances,” Steger continues. “Many had already suffered abuse in childhood and adolescence.”

After the death of her parents, Elke, then 12, entered the state child care system. At age 16, she was raped by a Russian officer, which resulted in a pregnancy. After reporting the soldier to Russian authorities, she was interrogated several times. Later, however, she discovered that the documents with her statements had disappeared.

Despite being quite rebellious, he said, she never missed work, stole, or engaged in prostitution. Without any support from the State and struggling to survive, she just wanted to take care of herself and her baby. He was later taken from her despite her refusal to give him up for adoption.

Elke had just turned 18 and was working in a department store when, “one fine morning” in 1970, the police came to get her. Supposedly it was about resolving a police issue, but Elke was taken to a clinic in the city of Halle, where she was forced to hand over her belongings, given a gray dress and locked in an overcrowded wing, where some “patients” slept on the floor.

Invasive exams and drug cocktails

Elke was told she had gonorrhea – a lie, according to her: “I didn’t have a husband, I didn’t have a boyfriend, I didn’t have anything. She was consumed by rape and [cuidando de] a child, there were no people around me.”

Research indicates that only about 20% of women seen at the clinics were actually infected with an STD. Patients had their hair shaved, and anyone who violated the rules received painful injections of an unknown substance, which caused pain in their limbs.

After one such incident, Elke was transferred to another clinic in Leipzig, which was part of a network in cities throughout the former East Germany, including Dresden, Rostock and East Berlin.

She describes how inmates were subjected to daily gynecological exams, in which a speculum heated on a Bunsen burner was inserted through the vagina to the cervix. She remembers being given a cocktail of drugs that left her incapacitated for three days. And she wonders if it caused the chronic kidney disease that has plagued her since she was 20.

It is difficult to get an exact number of how many passed through the clinics, but there were thousands – for example, 5,000 in the city of Halle alone. Although the widespread abuses that occurred in orphanages and the Jugendwerkhöfe, the infamous juvenile detention centers of the former East Germany, have been well researched and documented, little is known about what happened in these women’s clinics.

Long-lasting physical and psychological consequences

“It’s a particularly dark chapter in history. No one wants to hear about it”, comments Christine Bergmann, member of the Independent Commission on Child Sexual Abuse and the only member of the body who was born and raised in the GDR.

“They called these clinics ‘Tripperburgen’ (gonorrhea strongholds) and they were even the subject of jokes, because they didn’t know exactly what happened there,” he said. In addition to the stigma attached to the clinics, women were forced to sign confidentiality agreements and prohibited from talking about what they experienced.

Created in 2016 by a resolution of the Bundestag (lower house of the German Parliament), the Independent Commission on Child Sexual Abuse investigates the extent, nature and consequences of child sexual abuse in the GDR and the former Federal Republic of Germany (FRG).

The commission has previously held investigations and hearings into physical and sexual abuse in the former East Germany. Now, their focus is on detention institutions, like these women’s clinics.

The severe trauma experienced in the clinics prevented many of the victims from completing their studies, ending up in state nursing homes and suffering lasting physical and psychological consequences. Symptoms such as sleep disturbances and difficulty establishing lasting relationships are also common. For decades, many were too terrified to seek professional help.

“What needs to be clear is that no one was held responsible for this, no one was punished for this anywhere”, condemns Bergmann. Due to statute of limitations, legal action can no longer be initiated. Many of the witnesses, victims and perpetrators have also died.

The hope is that more research will be carried out, allowing more women to speak out, document and acknowledge what happened to them, so that this dark chapter in the history of the GDR is never forgotten.

Experts call for more research on the topic, better access to archived material and a support system for affected women, including compensation and counseling.

At home in Saxony-Anhalt, Elke considers herself lucky. Having lost her parents at a young age and growing up in the children’s home system, she learned to be strong and fight for her life. After a pause, she continues: “The only problem I had was psychological. I was devastated because I just couldn’t bear so much injustice,” she says, breaking down in tears.

(*Name changed to protect anonymity).