In 2022, 347 women reported being victims of online threats. In the first ten months of 2023, there have already been 371 complaints, this is a worrying increase of +24%. Threats are often a first step to starting a real online persecution. This is what emerges from Postal Police report on online gender violence.

In 2023, the most used online tools to threaten women are social networks (50%) and messaging apps (31%), current indispensable mediums of communication with others. Approaching tools for communicating with the fear of being subjected to verbal attacks already constitutes a strong element of limitation of personal freedom.

In 2022, 412 women were victims of online harassment and in the first ten months of this year, the Postal and Communications Police has already recorded 377 cases, with an increase of +10% compared to last year. Online harassment presupposes a certain repetitiveness of harmful actions that affect the victim, limiting their sense of security.

Online harassment against women occurs mainly through messaging services (38%) and social networks (33%). As with what was observed for threats, the virtual place of communication and socialization is the objective of the persecutors who try to extend control over the victim by also ‘polluting’ his virtual spaces of expression.

The majority of online persecutions that affect women are implemented by people who not only know each other in real life, but perhaps have shared common life paths: ex-spouses, life partners, work colleagues who, especially through social networks, prolong the harmful force of their aggression, using the network to insult, defame or spread private content. In 2022, 101 women were victims of online stalking and, in the first ten months of this year, 87 cases have already been registered, equaling the overall number of complaints collected in the same period last year.

What sometimes begins as a consensual sexual game between adults can become the instrument of subtle and violent revenge which overwhelms the victim’s life, destroying his public image, violently reaffirming the power of the other. This is the case of revenge porn, a phenomenon that especially attacks women and for which it is always difficult to ask for help because one feels responsible for an error in evaluating the intentions of the other, the genuineness of his feelings. 191 cases came to the attention of the Postal Police in 2022. This year, as of 31 October 2023, the cases reported by women for the illicit diffusion of sexually explicit images or videos are 163, with a trend in line with that recorded in the same period of 2022.