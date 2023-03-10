“The period 2021-2022 for health workers” victims of aggression “was a black two-year period and the first months of this year do not seem to have marked a change in trend. Reports and requests for help that reach the lawyers of Consulcesi”. Thus Massimo Tortorella, president of Consulcesi, on the occasion of the National Day against violence against health and social-health workers (March 12), an increasingly worrying phenomenon. “To celebrate them, we must protect them”, is the message launched by Tortorella who reminds us of how much work there is behind the toll free 800.620.525activated since 2020 as specialized support for all healthcare workers who have suffered aggression and don’t know how to protect themselves.

“They ask us for suggestions and advice to protect themselves in situations that we can define as ‘borderline’ – Tortorella points out – Many work despite their fear and want to understand what tools they have at their disposal to defend themselves against any verbal or even physical attacks”.

Consulcesi – reports a note – aims to support and support health professionals at the first signs of risk, that is, before they become protagonists of the sad news events that are now read almost every day in the newspapers. “With this in mind, we are continuing to invest to expand the Ecm training catalogue dedicated to counseling – underlines the president – and to the doctor-patient relationship, convinced of the importance of learning to manage and defuse complex and complicated situations before they degenerate”. In the meantime Consulcesi, which welcomed the announcement of the opening of police forces in hospitals, as well as the hypothesis of revising the calculations for the need for doctors, undertakes once again to follow and monitor so that the commitments made are respected: “Our commitment, which has always been our vocation – he concludes Tortorella – is to help and support those who take care of us and our loved ones every day”.