Indigenous people in Bosawás, the second largest tropical forest in the Americas: Green Climate Fund had already suspended the project in July and has now definitively canceled it | Photo: EFE/David de la Paz

The Green Climate Fund, linked to the United Nations, definitively canceled this Thursday (7) an agreement with Nicaragua to reduce deforestation in the Bosawás and Río San Juan biospheres, a US$117 million project.

In July last year, the Green Climate Fund had already suspended the project (which had been approved in 2020) due to the escalation of violence against indigenous peoples in both regions. It was the first suspension of payments since the fund was created in 2010.

Now, the partnership has been definitively canceled. In a statement, the board of directors of the Green Climate Fund alleged that Nicaragua did not comply with policies and procedures on environmental and social safeguards.

“The decision was taken by the Green Climate Fund Secretariat following a thorough investigation and evaluation process, as well as actions taken by the secretariat to resolve cases of non-compliance, which constituted violations of the relevant legal agreements between the fund and the accredited entity ”, he informed.

The Green Climate Fund claimed that “no resources” were disbursed, but Nicaraguan oppositionists dispute this claim and claim that millions of dollars had already been sent to Daniel Ortega's dictatorship.

Bosawás is the second largest tropical forest in the Americas, behind only the Amazon. With an area of ​​2 million hectares, around 15% of Nicaragua's territory, it was designated by UNESCO in 1997 as a World Heritage Site as a biosphere reserve that concentrates 10% of the world's biodiversity.