Violence against her daughter, prison and trials. But she had made it all up

After six yearsended one judicial case which is incredible. A girl had accused her father of harassment And mistreatment but it was all fake. The truth emerged after lengthy legal proceedings, in which the young had made believe he had suffered harassment of all kinds. Very serious accusations – we read in Il Messaggero – which they had also brought upon his father’s arrest. In the process which has now concluded, the man, a 48 years old of Romanian nationality residing in a popular district of Pavia, he was however acquitted by the Court. An acquittal which came after the girl, who today he is 23 years old, has fully retracted the allegations. During a hearing you explained that she had invented the story of the violence only because she wanted to be freer from a parent than he considered too severe. Not surprisingly it was also fled from home. “I wanted be with my boyfriend without limitations and I am invented the abuses“.

I didn’t believe that denouncing my father there were these consequences”, said the young woman. The judges believed in this new version, completely exonering her father. There is a previous very similar, – continues the Messenger – always happened in the city of Pavia. A 47 year old man he had been accused by his daughter of being some sort of “master father“. But at the trial the reconstruction of the accusation failed and the defendant, in September 2014, was acquitted from the crime of abuse of the means of correction. The daughter, 17 years old at the time of the complaint, blamed him to have punished her with excessive severity following a school failures.

