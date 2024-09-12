Ongoing violence against doctors and nurses, meeting between Schillaci and health workers’ representatives

After the latest dramatic news stories involving doctors and nurses of Foggiashamelessly attacked during their work shift, Health Minister Orazio Schillaci met with representatives of Italian health workers to discuss how to strengthen measures to counter the escalation of violence against operators. In addition to the minister, the meeting was also attended by various professional associations, from doctors to nurses, obstetricians, veterinarians and technicians.

Measures against attacks on healthcare personnel

“Today we participated in an important meeting with Undersecretary Gemmato and with all the professional health orders, we intervened immediately on the issue of attacks on operators which is a long-standing problem in Italian healthcare. Last year in the ‘bollette’ decree we increased the penalties for those who commit violence and we also established ex officio prosecution but this is no longer sufficient. Yesterday we met with Minister Nordio and At this time we believe that the most useful tool to try to combat this unacceptable phenomenon is to always introduce arrest in flagrante delicto, even if deferred“, announced the Minister of Health at the end of the meeting. In the next few days there will also be a summit with the trade unions.

“I also met with Minister Piantedosi, the police positions in hospitals have increased significantly and therefore the government is on the ball – added Schillaci – Tools must be found quickly to combat this unacceptable phenomenon and then a cultural change of pace is needed”.

“Good Schillaci, now cameras in all hospitals”

“We thank the government, and in particular ministers Schillaci and Nordio and undersecretary Marcello Gemmato, for sharing and taking on our proposal: introducing deferred arrest in flagrante delicto for anyone who attacks a healthcare worker. Now a decree law to immediately introduce the necessary and urgent interventions”. Thus the president of Fnomceo, the National Federation of the Orders of Surgeons and Dentists, Philip Ringscomments on what was announced by Health Minister Orazio Schillaci.

“Both the meeting in such a short time – adds Anelli – and what Minister Schillaci stated, and the sensitivity always shown to the problem by Minister Piantedosi, are a sign of the government’s attention to this public health emergency, which is leading many colleagues to resign, exasperated by the climate of extreme insecurity in which they are forced to work”. “It is now necessary that this attention – he concludes – translates into a Legislative decree, which defines a series of urgent operational and regulatory initiatives, which include, in addition to video surveillance systems, also access control and regulation procedures to healthcare facilities and systems to guarantee the personal protection of operators”