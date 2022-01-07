A report released this week by the United Christian Forum (UCF), an interdenominational Christian organization that works on behalf of the rights of the Christian minority in India, found that violence against Christians in the country reached unprecedented heights in 2021.

According to the study, which the website UCA News and Fides Agency (the Pontifical Mission Societies’ information agency) had access to, there were 486 records of violence against Christians during the past year, surpassing the previous record of 328 incidents, which had been verified in 2019. The UCF highlighted that the attacks were also more widespread than those that occurred in previous years, with records in 20 states and two union territories.

Since 2014, the numbers of violence against Christians in India have grown year by year. The exception was 2020, the year the Covid-19 pandemic began, when there was a drop in records; however, they started growing again the following year.

Check the number of cases year by year:

2014: 127 records

127 records 2015: 142 records

142 records 2016: 226 records

226 records 2017: 248 records

248 records 2018: 292 records

292 records 2019: 328 records

328 records 2020: 279 records

279 records 2021: 486 records

“In nearly every incident reported across India, militias made up of religious extremists have invaded prayer meetings or arrested individuals they believe were involved in forced religious conversions,” noted the report, which highlighted that impunity exacerbates the problem: formal grievances have been recorded by the police in only 34 of the 486 cases in 2021. The UCF intervened to free 210 imprisoned Christians.

“The climate of hatred that spreads through certain actions and speeches by some groups and the false propaganda about alleged fraudulent conversions seem to incite antisocial elements to the practice of violent acts. The enactment of laws in the name of religious freedom aggravates the situation. It would not be an exaggeration to say that these events are well-orchestrated acts and planned by some groups with the aim of dividing the country on the basis of religious issues”, said UCF leader AC Michael to Fides. Christians represent 2.3% of the Indian population.

Indian states have enacted laws prohibiting religious conversion: Carnataca, in southern India, where 59 incidents of violence against Christians were recorded, became at the end of the year the tenth state to pass such a law.

Violence intensifies around Christmas time. UCF data indicate that more than 100 incidents were registered in the last two months of the year alone.

The day after Christmas, a statue of Jesus Christ was destroyed and the church vandalized in the city of Ambala, in the northern state of Harianá. In Agra, Utar Pradesh state, extremists burned images of Santa Claus standing in front of missionary schools and accused Christian missionaries of using Christmas celebrations to attract people, reports British newspaper The Guardian.