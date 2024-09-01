The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security stated that for violators who lost their passports, they must follow the following procedures: With regard to the Executive Department of Residency and Foreigners Affairs – Abu Dhabi, a request is submitted through the smart system, and the violator is given an extract of the residency details and a certificate stating that the passport is lost in order to obtain a travel document..

The travel document issued by embassies and consulates for violators wishing to leave the country is also relied upon, provided that the data matches the data of the residence details extract..

As for the procedures in the executive departments of residency and foreign affairs in the rest of the Emirates, they include the procedures for reporting the loss through the general police commands, whereby the travel document is issued..