The two-month grace period for adjusting the status of violators, launched by the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security, at the beginning of this month, has given thousands of violators the opportunity to start a new life in the country, after adjusting their status in a regular manner, which enables them to work and reside legally in the country, and benefit from medical and educational services and public facilities.

A number of violators who were able to regularise their status since the start of the grace period confirmed to “Emarat Al Youm” the importance of this initiative, as it embodies the meanings of humanity and mercy that distinguish the UAE in the world, pointing out that the grace period gave them the opportunity to start a new life in the country, without worry or fear of legal prosecution and paying the fines that were imposed on them.

Some of them mentioned that they had violated the residency law due to circumstances beyond their control, and that violations and fines had accumulated on them, amounting to large sums of money, which did not enable them to amend their status. So this initiative came and opened the doors of hope for them again, to settle their status and residency with an employer, without paying the large sums of money that were previously due on them.

Some violators, who requested not to be named, pointed out that residency violators in the country often face difficulties in benefiting from services and dealing with banks and official government or private institutions, and they are always in a state of concealment and avoiding gatherings or moving normally, which are difficulties and challenges facing many violators of the entry and residency law in the Emirates.

They stated that the initiative to amend the status of violators and exempt them from fees and fines imposed on them, prompted many to rush to submit requests to amend their status, whether by leaving or remaining in the country legally, noting that amending the status makes them legal residents, and they live safely and normally in the country.

Based on their experiences during the period of violating the residency law, they called for adherence to the country’s laws regarding legal and lawful residency, or leaving the country immediately upon the expiration of the residency or visit visa, because staying in violation entails financial fines that accumulate daily, burdening the violator, and he is unable to pay them.

They thanked the UAE leadership for launching the humanitarian initiative, expressing their appreciation for its keenness to make those living in the country happy and provide them with the necessities of a decent life, noting, at the same time, the facilities provided by the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security, for those who applied to amend their status at customer happiness centres.

Regarding how the Authority deals with state-born violators, she explained that in the event of departure, a unified number is created and an exit permit is issued with exemption from fines by the executive departments, based on a request in the smart system based on the passport or travel document.

In the event of a change in status, fines will be waived, based on a request submitted to the smart system to confirm residency under the sponsorship of the head of the family or the employers and guarantor, provided that the request is processed in the smart system by the executive departments.

The Authority explained in its last media briefing that it provides many services during the grace period, indicating the issuance of an exit permit, renewal of residency, issuance of residency for newborns (born in the country), issuance of a new visa (work or residency), modification of the status of a valid visa, and issuance of residency for visa violators (work – residency).

She stated that there are four main categories that can benefit from the grace period decision, which are: residence violator (holder of a residence permit in the illegal residence category after the grace period has ended and the period has expired or been cancelled), visa violator (holder of a visa after the period of stay in the country has ended under it), those listed (those listed in the administrative lists for work interruption report), and those born foreign in the country (whose guardian has not verified their residence within four months from the date of birth).

The types of fines that violators who meet the conditions are exempted from include administrative fines (illegally remaining in the country), establishment card fines, ID card fines, and Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation fines.