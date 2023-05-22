VIOLATIONS… It could be inferred from the title of this message that I will refer to the despicable violations that menvery few men, infer women, they do, very women.

Women who fight tooth and nail to leave the invisible place where our societyvery little humanplaces them.

No, today I will refer to the mothers of all the rapes, to the violations of the lawto the respect that we all deserve, to the ethics violationsto the moralat rules that allow us to live together as civilized beings.

Violations protected by impunity, the excessive impunity that overshadows everything and mainly overshadows the entire justice.

Of every one hundred crimes reported -of those reported only- a little more than ninety remain unpunished, and there are entities, such as oaxaca and Tlaxcalain which the impunity reaches one hundred percent.

Violations of the law range from “minor” violations to violations that “seem minor to us” such as those inflicted on electoral law, government abuses, or the police and good government, to high-impact crimes.

The impunitytwinned with the corruptionwith the insensitivitythe indolence and even with the complicity of those responsible for imparting justiceIn short, it fuels the wide range of violations.

But beyond excuses, beyond what we want and beyond denying reality; inhibiting violations is a universal responsibility and only EVERYONE, determined to move in the direction of justice and reason, can break violations.

Justice, elementary and vital justice, defined as: “Moral principle that inclines to act and judge respecting the truth and giving each one what corresponds to him” is the basic element for healthy citizen coexistence, as mentioned before.

Justice is the inevitable ingredient for progress and the abatement of violations.

For a dignified and united Mexico, let’s make a pact against any violation of human rights.

Thank you.

The MochisSinaloa, on May 22, 2023.

