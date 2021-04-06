The prosecutor’s office found numerous violations during the construction of a bridge on Malinovsky Street in Rostov-on-Don. The results of the inspection were reported by the deputy of the City Duma Pyotr Pyatibratov.

According to him, which leads RostovGazeta, he sent an appeal to the supervisory authority with a request to control the course of reconstruction of the bridge after he was reprimanded at a meeting of the Duma for a video on this topic.

In particular, the prosecutor’s office was asked to find out whether the untimely seizure of land plots for the construction project was really allowed. During the inspection, this was confirmed, as well as the fact that there were violations in terms of compliance with the conditions for granting a subsidy for the performance of work, and pedestrian traffic across the bridge was improperly organized.

In addition, violations were committed regarding the technological sequence of work, the organization of the striotel site, the methodology for the examination of the strength of concrete. The prosecutor’s office found that the local authorities did not timely solve the issue of financial support for measures to seize land plots and transfer networks that fell into the reconstruction zone of the overpass. For this reason, it was impossible to carry out these works in advance.

Based on the results of the audit, the directors of MKU “DISOTI” were brought to administrative responsibility. Submitted ideas about the elimination of violations.

In mid-January, it was reported that an electric train was launched in Rostov-on-Don due to the reconstruction of the bridge on Malinovsky Street. She walks along the route Rostov-Glavny – Pervomaiskaya – Rostov-Zapadny – Rostov-Glavny.