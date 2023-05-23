The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, the regulatory body for the health care sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, announced the temporary closure of two health facilities, after monitoring a number of violations, for non-compliance with safety measures to limit the spread and prevention of infection, the use of expired materials and tools, and non-compliance with standards and regulations regarding Relates to the handling of medical waste and the storage of blood units.

In detail, the department closed two health facilities after monitoring their commission of a number of violations, which also included the lack of licensed doctors in the specialties mentioned in the facility’s license issued by the department, as well as non-compliance with the engineering and technical standards of the facility plan approved by the department and its non-conformity with the technical and engineering implementation of the facility on the ground. And the non-compliance of a member of the medical staff to carry out the prescribed vaccinations.

The department said that the temporary closure decision came in order to preserve the health and safety of patients in the first place, and also to allow health care facilities to take the necessary corrective measures.

The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi calls on all health facilities operating in the emirate to adhere to the standards and regulations issued by the department, in order to preserve the health and safety of all members of society, and to continue providing health care services in accordance with international best practices.

