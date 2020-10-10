The ceasefire agreed last morning in Moscow between the ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan, Zograb Mnatsakanián and Ceyhún Bairámov, under the mediation of Russia, has been blown up as soon as it entered into force. In fact, the fighting intensified already before noon, when the truce must have begun to be observed, and continued afterwards as if nothing had been agreed in the Russian capital.

According to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, “Armenia flagrantly violates the ceasefire.” In its statement issued a few hours ago, it is said that the Karabakh forces have launched attacks against the towns of Dzhebrail, recently recovered by the Azerbaijani Army within the disputed enclave, Fizuli and Agdam, in the security strips occupied by Armenians since 1994, and Terter, in an area that Azerbaijan has always controlled.

For her part, the spokeswoman for the Armenian Defense Ministry, Shushan Stepanián, stated that “despite the humanitarian truce agreed, the Azerbaijani forces unleashed an offensive just five minutes after the ceasefire took effect.” The Karabakh ombudsman, Artak Beglarián, also reported new bombings against Stepanakert, the capital of Nagorno Karabakh.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who intervened as a mediator in the talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan, explained after the meeting that the truce aims to “exchange prisoners of war, other people and the bodies of the dead according to the criteria of the Committee. of the International Red Cross ».

Lavrov stressed that the warring parties also pledged to hold “substantial negotiations to quickly achieve a peaceful solution” under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group, chaired by France, the US and Russia. But Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliev warned that his country will sit at the negotiating table, but “Armenia must recognize that Nagorno Karabakh belongs to Azerbaijan (…) then we would be ready to start talks tomorrow.”

The Turkish Foreign Ministry clarified in a statement published on its website that “although the ceasefire proclaimed for humanitarian reasons to exchange prisoners and bodies is an important first step, it will not replace a lasting solution.” “From the beginning, Turkey has highlighted its support for solutions that have the ‘Yes’ of Azerbaijan. Under this concept we will continue to stand by Azerbaijan’s side on the ground and at the negotiating table ”, concludes the Turkish diplomatic note.