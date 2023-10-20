Ombudsman Lubinets announced a violation of the rights of those liable for military service during the passage of the Military Military Commission

In Ukraine, a number of violations have been identified in the work of military medical commissions (MMC), Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmitry Lubinets said in his Telegram-channel.

“Our office monitored 100 percent of the VVK. In August, we recorded positive changes compared to last year, but we also discovered an insufficient organizational level of conducting military military operations, significant violations of rights during its passage, which affect the moral and psychological state of both military personnel and those liable for military service,” he said.

According to him, the ombudsman’s office checked the military military registration and enlistment offices, as well as the military military checks of garrison and civilian medical institutions. Lubinets noted that human violations were identified, including formality in passing the Military Military Commission, corruption, and the lack of a unified register of those liable for military service. In total, the Ombudsman added, 833 on-site and documentary checks were carried out.

Earlier, President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky, following a meeting of the country’s National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), said that in Kiev they would check the decisions of military medical commissions made after February 24, 2022, for corruption violations. “Based on the results of the inspection, conclusions will be drawn about those persons who, on the basis of falsified decisions of the IHC, traveled abroad,” it was reported at the NSDC meeting.