The EU foreign ministers take on Turkey. Because of the gas search in the Mediterranean Sea threatens even more dispute.

BRUSSELS taz | It is a late success: eight months after the Libya conference in Berlin, the EU first imposed sanctions on arms smugglers in the North African country. The EU foreign ministers decided on Monday in Brussels to take action against three companies from Turkey, Jordan and Kazakhstan and two people. They are said to have been involved in the delivery of war material while circumventing the embargo.

At an international conference in Berlin in January, the countries involved promised not to continue to support the conflicting parties in Libya and to comply with the existing arms embargo. Since then, however, weapons have continued to enter the country. Turkey in particular is suspected of smuggling in war material and Islamist fighters on a large scale – and thus also sabotaging an EU mission.

The EU naval mission “Irini” has been monitoring the sea route to Libya with ships and airplanes since March. However, NATO member Turkey does not accept the controls. In June, therefore, there was almost an exchange of fire after a Turkish warship aimed its fire control radar at a French frigate.

Since then, the nerves between Paris and Ankara have been on edge. However, the Turkish government also takes on Berlin – and describes the monitoring of the embargo as “extremely one-sided”. Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu criticized that Germany is giving up its impartiality with its participation in “Irini” after the German government sent the frigate “Hamburg” on a mission off the coast of Libya.

The EU special summit is about sanctions against Turkey

On Thursday and Friday could the argument boiled up even more. Then the heads of state and government of the EU discuss possible further sanctions against Turkey – this time because of the controversial gas drilling off the coasts of Cyprus and Greece.

Both EU countries feel threatened and are calling for punitive measures. Cyprus is even blocking the planned sanctions against the regime in Belarus in order to force the EU to be more tough on Ankara. At the foreign ministers’ meeting on Monday, the German chief diplomat Heiko Maas tried to break this blockade.

The ministers had previously met the Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tichanovskaya. “I asked them to be more courageous,” said Tichanovskaya afterwards. The planned but still not implemented sanctions should also be directed directly against President Alexander Lukashenko.