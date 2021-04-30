Dubai Municipality statistics revealed a relative decline in the number of violations and closures of the institutions that it supervises from monitoring, during the month of April, while the percentage of commitment increased significantly with the beginning of the blessed month of Ramadan, compared to what preceded it, where the percentage of commitment in general reached 98%.

The municipality confirmed to intensify its daily inspection campaigns with the aim of eliminating all violations, especially those related to precautionary measures to confront the spread of the Corona virus.

According to municipality reports, last April was the lowest in terms of violations and closing rates since the beginning of this year, as 41 institutions were closed, 54 violations, and 510 others were warned, during 46,926 field inspection visits, carried out by municipality inspectors, while the percentage of violations was within a month March 112 violations, compared to 146 in February.

The municipality confirmed that with the intensification of field monitoring campaigns, which are carried out at an average of 2,300 daily visits, the percentage of commitment has increased in various aspects that are audited by the municipality, since the beginning of last April, especially with the beginning of the blessed month of Ramadan, which is considered the fruits of the efforts made by the municipality inspectors. Noting that the compliance rate in general reached 98%.

The majority of violations centered on failure to adhere to physical distancing, failure to wear personal safety equipment such as masks and gloves while preparing foodstuffs, as well as failure to use approved sterilization and disinfection materials, overcrowding inside the place, and neglecting the personal hygiene of workers in the place.

The municipality stated that the decision to close the violating institution is temporary, until the cause of the violation is removed and its conditions are coordinated, pointing out that its inspectors check, during their monitoring visits, the daily follow-up records for the health of workers, and the recording of sterilization and disinfection operations, in addition to ensuring that food safety requirements are applied to food during reception. Preparing and storing, displaying at healthy temperatures, and applying hygiene and sterilization measures to prevent contamination. The municipality audits food establishments in the emirate according to its various activities, such as restaurants, cafeterias, cafes that provide food, grocery stores, supermarkets, and bakeries, as well as inspects and monitors delivery cars to ensure that they are sterilized, and that food safety measures are maintained after each order, and delivery workers change masks and gloves after each order. The inspection teams in the municipality conduct routine inspection visits, visits based on consumer reports, and impose fines in accordance with Local Ordinance No. 11 of 2003 regarding public health and community safety in the Emirate of Dubai.





