The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai announced the cancellation of issuing public parking violations by using paper documents that are usually placed on the front side of the vehicle’s windows, confirming that starting from tomorrow, March 28, the violation notices will be sent via the phone messages and e-mail associated with the vehicle.

The authority called on its customers who are users of the public parking service for vehicles in Dubai to update their data through the website and online, in order to view any violation related to the public parking service.

The value of parking the vehicle without paying the parking fee is due, or not showing the ticket to pay the fee in a visible way at the time of issuing the violation if the parking is reserved by issuing a paper ticket 150 dirhams. A fine of 100 dirhams is issued at Exceeding the maximum limit for the use of the public parking, which is the same value that is due in the event of exceeding the maximum parking period specified for the fee payment ticket.

It is noteworthy that public parking spaces in Dubai are free until tomorrow morning, in implementation of the decision to suspend work in mourning for the death of the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and to suspend work in departments and institutions in the Emirate of Dubai for a period of three days.





