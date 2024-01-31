Lisdany Rodríguez Isaac, 25, is serving an eight-year prison sentence in Cuba for participating in the massive demonstrations on July 11, 2021, which set the island on fire against the regime of Miguel Díaz-Canel and the precarious living conditions faced by the population with the crisis that is increasingly ravaging the country.

In addition to incarceration for political reasons, she now faces a new violation of the dictatorship: having an abortion against her will, as denounced by the family of the prisoner of the regime.

The young woman, seven weeks pregnant, is in poor health at the Guamajal women's prison, located in the province of Santa Clara. The reports come from his mother and an important Human Rights organization that is following the situation closely.

During an interview with the portal Infobae, the prisoner's mother, Barbarita Isaac Rojas, said that Lisdany does not have access to adequate food and medicine. “She feels bad and doesn’t even have anything to eat,” said the mother, appealing to her daughter for help.

Barbarita also spoke with the NGO Defenders of Prisoners, who published on her social networks an audio of the woman talking about the conditions in Santa Clara prison. Lisdany has two twin sisters, one of whom is also serving a prison sentence for the same reason.

“Lisdiany – one of the sisters – called me because Lisdany is pregnant. She and her husband, who is also in prison, never managed to get pregnant. Coincidentally, she is pregnant now. And well, the baby is seven weeks old. They are not giving good food there, because in reality there is no food, no medicine, nothing”, described the mother.

Now, in addition to the challenges already experienced by the political prisoner during incarceration, the regime led by Miguel Díaz-Canel wants to terminate the woman's pregnancy. “Now State Security wants to force her to remove the boy,” Barbarita reported.

Javier Larrondo, president of the NGO Defenders of Prisoners, stated that the political prisoner's case recently reached the UN, which issued a document calling for her release. “The United Nations made its case in the accusatory letter sent by four special rapporteurs and the working group on arbitrary detention. The letter was called AL CUB 2023″, he recalled.

The leader of the Human Rights organization said that the case was reported by the Prisoners' Defenders, blaming the Cuban government for committing a murder. “A forced abortion against the mother’s will and without clinical reason is nothing more than a homicide resulting from state terrorism,” stated Larrondo.

“Lisdany and her husband, after years of waiting to have a child, had a meeting in the pavilion and, to their surprise, she became pregnant with the much-desired child. Now, she is seven weeks pregnant. The State Security agents at the Guamajal prison want to force her to have an abortion, she does not receive any medical care, they have no food or medicine and they coerce her into aborting the baby she so wanted.”

According to data collected by the NGO last year, 11% of Cuba's political prisoners are women – totaling 117, with the vast majority being detained after the peaceful demonstrations of 2021. The main accusations against the prisoners are provoking public disorder, contempt and attacks against the dictatorship.