The Office of Rospotrebnadzor in Moscow revealed violations of sanitary and anti-epidemic measures in dozens of McDonald’s restaurants. In total, 33 reports on administrative offenses were drawn up, two restaurants were sealed, according to website departments.

From 17 to 19 May, Rospotrebnadzor specialists conducted monitoring surveys of 83 McDonald’s restaurants.

“Of the checked enterprises, 33 restaurants worked with violations of the anti-epidemic regime in the face of the continuing threat of the spread of a new coronavirus infection,” the statement said.

Including in the premises there is no control over the observance of social distance at the entrance, during the service and boarding of visitors; entrance control with thermometry and the presence of masks and gloves at visitors is not carried out, in their absence, personal protective equipment is not offered; the frequency of thermometry of employees during the work shift is not ensured, restaurant employees carry out their duties with a deflated mask, without gloves; control over the observance of the frequency of cleaning and disinfection of premises and contact surfaces, over the processing of tables after each visitor, food residues on the tables, dirt is not carried out.

Some restaurants do not have sanitizers and disinfectant wipes for visitors, there is no necessary supply of disinfectants, and the mode of preparation of working solutions of disinfectants is violated.

