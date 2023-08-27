Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/26/2023 – 3:32 pm

Violations of the constitutional rights of Quilombo Pitanga dos Palmares, where Maria Bernadete Pacífico, Mother Bernadette, was murderedare identical to many other quilombos throughout Brazil.

The assessment is by the regional attorney of the Republic Lívia Tinôco, representative of the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) in the National Council of Traditional Peoples and Communities.

In an exclusive interview with Brazil Agency, the prosecutor pointed out that the violation of the rights of rural communities with remnants of slaves is the result of decades of omission by the State. Lívia Tinôco cited the structural racism of society and stated that the problem is present in all governments, both at the federal and state levels, and permeates the Three Powers: Judiciary, Executive and Legislative.

For prosecutor Lívia Tinôco, “it is dismal that, in order to pay attention to the territory of Mother Bernadette, Brazilian society had to witness two murders within that territory. The violation of the rights of quilombola peoples is not a specific violation, it is a systematic violation”.

“The situation of these other territories is identical to that of Quilombo Pitanga dos Palmares, not only because they also suffer from the delay in obtaining titles, but because they suffer from the violation of their right to participate, they suffer from pressure from enterprises, they suffer from society’s prejudice and disrespect,” said Tinôco.

The day after the murder of Mãe Bernadette, representatives of the Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office and the Federal Public Defender’s Office sent a letter to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and to the Governor of Bahia, Jerônimo Rodrigues, calling for measures to be taken to accelerate land titling. quilombolas and prevent new murders and rapes in these territories.

Interview

Brazil Agency: It is known that the previous government had a policy, voiced by former president Jair Bolsonaro, of not demarcating any territory belonging to a traditional community. However, the leaders we spoke to argue that the problem goes beyond the previous government. Based on your experience, is it possible to perceive resistance from Brazilian State agents in speeding up the titling of territories?

Livia Tinoco: Unfortunately, the problem of lengthy titling processes in Brazil is the result of decades of omission by the Brazilian State. The problem is not concentrated in one or another federal or state government, but it is present in all of them, in all of them. The country and its constituted powers, Legislative, Executive and Judiciary, have never prioritized historical reparation and the constitutional commandments that determined the cultural and historical appreciation of quilombos and the very recognition of definitive ownership of their territories.

Brazil Agency: Is it possible to identify any pattern in the delay in titling quilombola territories?

Livia Tinoco: We can easily see a pattern of sluggishness in each of the powers. For example, when the Legislature wants to prioritize a public policy, it does so through the public budget. The titling of quilombola lands is a process that demands large public investments, depends on resources to pay for expropriation and for INCRA activities, but the Brazilian legislature struggles year after year to dispose of these resources.

There was a year when the National Congress allocated resources for these expropriations, which were not enough to expropriate two farms in Brazil. At the pace allowed by the budget that has been foreseen by the Legislature, it will take us more than two millennia to title and hand over the territories to their constitutional owners, which are the quilombola communities.

Brazil Agency: And what about the Judiciary?

Livia Tinoco: We can recall, for example, that the Federal Supreme Court (STF) received, in 2004, a lawsuit contesting the decree that regulated the procedure for regularizing quilombola territories. The Supreme Court only judged this action in 2018. It took 14 years to recognize that the process provided for in the decree was constitutional. Meanwhile, the communities suffered in the waiting compass with the administrative work stopped in Brazil outside.

Now in 2021, the STF decided that the reasonable duration of this administrative process for the Executive branch to start work and title the quilombola lands is two years. But look at the contradiction: our courts have dozens of lawsuits in progress, for much more than two years, for them to say exactly what the Supreme Court said, that the reasonable duration is 24 months. Meanwhile, the processes are stopped.

Brazil Agency: Is this pattern of slowness also observed in the Executive?

Livia Tinoco: Both in the Federal and State Executive Branches, the delay is not only in the performance of anthropological studies, land surveys, land assessments, notifications that need to be made to owners, expropriations, but also in the delay in overcoming the pattern of disregard for International Convention 169 of the International Labor Organization (ILO).

It is an international convention to which Brazil has been a signatory for many years and which determines that all public policies that may impact these communities be based on prior, free and informed consultations. But the public power grossly and solemnly ignores this convention. It violates the rights of communities to participate in different situations and authorizes, or carries out by itself, undertakings and works that mutilate these quilombola territories.

So, there are several ills that we see as a standard. Perhaps all of them can be identified by what is usually called structural racism, which is the lack of existing conditions, or political will, or the very material conditions of the bodies, to realize the right of black communities in that country.

Brazil Agency: In the case of the Mãe Bernadete Quilombo, the territory is surrounded or even crossed by a highway, a prison and an industrial center, including the community denouncing pipelines with chemical products that put the local water at risk. What assessment can we make of this case?

Lívia Tinoco: The case of Quilombo Pitanga dos Palmares is one among many others in the same situation in this country. In Brazil, there are many communities recognized since 1988, and by the Palmares Cultural Foundation, and that for more than 25 years, some 30 years ago, did not have their identification, delimitation and titling processes finalized.

So, the situation of these other territories is identical to that of Quilombo Pitanga dos Palmares, not only because they also suffer from the delay in obtaining titles, but because they suffer from the violation of their right to participate, they suffer from pressure from enterprises, they suffer from society’s prejudice and disrespect. What I can say is that it is dreadful that, in order to pay attention to Mother Bernadette’s territory, Brazilian society needs to witness two murders within that territory. The violation of the rights of quilombola peoples is not a specific violation, it is a systematic violation.