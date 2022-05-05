The Dubai Roads and Transport Authority, in cooperation and coordination with the Dubai Police, has warned electric scooter drivers against driving without issuing a permit through the electronic platform launched by the authority a few days ago to provide the permit for free, in order to avoid violations.

The RTA cautioned that electric scooter drivers must ensure that they adhere to the aforementioned instructions when driving along the specified routes and obtain a permit to drive a scooter through its website http://rta.ae.

Drivers can apply for and obtain a permit for free via the following link: https://bit.ly/3y3d1kc

Issuance of the permit is subject to the following terms and conditions:

• The age of the electric scooter user must not be less than 16 years.

• The user must fulfill the requirements of the awareness training course to obtain the permit, which is submitted through the authority’s website.

• Holders of driving licenses are exempted from the requirement to obtain a permit to drive an electric scooter regardless of the licensing authority issued by the licence, provided that the user of the electric scooter is obligated to carry it with him while driving and to present it to the concerned authorities when needed.

• The obligation of the companies providing the electric scooter rental service to ensure that the user obtains a driving license or a permit to drive an electric scooter before allowing him to drive it.

• To pass the training course prescribed by the licensing institution in the authority electronically.







