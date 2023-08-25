The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, the health care regulator in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, closed a medical laboratory in the emirate until its situation is rectified, after the health care quality team in the department monitored a number of violations at the facility.

The department clarified that specific violations were monitored and proven, including non-compliance with the standards of medical laboratories issued by it, non-compliance with following the department’s regulations, policies and circulars, as well as violating electronic reporting systems and department standards related to public health statistics.

The closure of the facility came as a regulatory measure to preserve the health and safety of community members until the medical laboratory corrects its conditions and adheres to the applicable health requirements and requirements.

The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi calls on all health facilities operating in the emirate to adhere to the standards and regulations issued by the department, in order to preserve the efficiency of the health care system in the emirate and thus preserve the health and safety of all members of society, and to continue providing health care services in accordance with international best practices.

The Department affirmed the continued dedication of efforts to ensure enhancing the quality and efficiency of health care services provided by continuing the role of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi oversight to monitor violations and enable the violating facilities to correct their conditions in order to achieve the health and safety of all members of society.