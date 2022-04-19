The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai has set the conditions for driving an electric scooter, the most important of which is the ban on driving a scooter for people who do not hold a permit from the authority, with the exception of those who have vehicle driving licenses, at a time when electric scooters have been operating in new areas in the Emirate of Dubai.

The authority announced that it will launch an electronic link at the end of this month, on its website www.rta.ae, that will allow those wishing to apply for free to obtain a permit to drive an electric scooter, on safe roads in the areas specified by the authority, after obtaining training courses, and passing the test via Website.

The authority stressed the importance of obtaining a permit to drive an electric scooter via the electronic platform, as it is a prerequisite for allowing the scooter to be driven on safe roads in the announced areas, explaining that holders of a vehicle driving license, a global driver’s license or a motorcycle license are excluded from obtaining the permit.

Executive Council Resolution No. 13 of 2022 regulating the use of bicycles in the Emirate of Dubai stipulates a set of standards and precautions that control the use of electric scooters and regulate its driving to ensure safety for road users, including pedestrians and drivers.

The decision stipulates the necessity of notifying any accident caused or suffered by the bike rider that results in injuries or material damage, on the phone numbers designated for the police, ambulance, or the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai. A bicycle rider is exposed to it, resulting in injuries or material damage, on the phone numbers designated for the police, ambulance, or authority.

The areas in which it was announced that electric scooters will be allowed to drive, starting on April 13, include Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai Internet City, Al Rigga, December 2nd Street, Palm Jumeirah and City Walk, in addition to the safe roads in Al Qusais, Al Mankhool, and Al Karama areas, within a specified path and range, in addition to 167 kilometers of tracks designated for bicycles and electric scooters in various regions of the Emirate of Dubai, with the exception of bike paths in Seih Al Salam, Al Qudra, and Maidan.

The Roads and Transport Authority has provided parking for shared electric scooters along the paths designated for electric scooters and the areas permitted to drive scooters, as they are concentrated in the most important tourist attractions, and around various public transportation stations, with the aim of encouraging residents and visitors to use electric scooters, on mile and first trips. And the last.

The authority called on users to commit to stopping the shared electric scooters belonging to the operating companies, in designated parking spaces only, and not to leave them in a way that constitutes an obstacle to the movement of vehicles or pedestrians or the use of public parking spaces for other vehicles.





