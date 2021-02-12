Eight people meet in a Hamburg bar for a round of gambling. Then the police arrive. You now not only expect a fine for violating Corona rules. Meanwhile, the number of new infections is increasing slightly.

Nafter information from citizens, the police in Hamburg discovered an illegal game of chance in a bar and immediately disbanded it. A total of eight people met to play on Thursday evening in the room in the Harburg district, as a police spokesman said on Friday.

Criminal proceedings were not only initiated against them on suspicion of illegal gambling. You also have to pay a fine for not following the Corona rules.

The officers also found some marijuana in the room and one of the gamblers may be illegally in Germany. During the inspection, employees from the district office were also present. The “Hamburger Abendblatt” had previously reported.

The number of new infections and the incidence value increase slightly in Hamburg

The number of confirmed new corona infections rose by 228 in Hamburg on Friday. That is 34 infections more than the day before and seven more than the Friday a week ago. The health authority announced this on the Internet (as of 12:05 p.m.). The seven-day incidence, i.e. the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within a week, rose slightly from 66.8 to 67.1 compared to the previous day. A week ago it was 73.6.

According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), 1,178 people have died from or with the virus in Hamburg so far (as of Thursday). According to the health authority, 48,695 people in the Hanseatic city have been shown to have been infected with the corona virus since the outbreak of the pandemic. Of them, 42,900 are considered recovered. In Hamburg hospitals currently (as of Thursday) 322 people are being treated for Covid 19 disease, 72 of them need intensive medical care.

According to the Robert Koch Institute, 61,700 people in Hamburg received the first dose of a corona vaccine up to and including Thursday. 30,613 people have already received the second dose of vaccine. This means that the vaccination rate based on the first vaccination in the city is 3.3. The national average is 3.1. The front runner among the federal states is still Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania with a vaccination rate of 3.8. In relation to the second vaccination, the rate in Hamburg is 1.7, the national average 1.5 and for the front runner Rhineland-Palatinate 2.1.

There was good news for the parents of smaller children on Friday: The Hamburg daycare centers should go out of emergency operation before the end of the spring break. The spokesman for the social welfare authority, Martin Helfrich, told the German press agency on Friday that there is currently a discussion with the carriers. “We hope to be able to take the first steps towards regular daycare operations at the beginning of the month.” The spring break in Hamburg begins on March 1st. Before opening, however, the infection process and possible effects of the virus mutants on children must be precisely assessed.

The daycare centers are currently in so-called extended emergency operation due to the corona pandemic, but around a third of the children are still cared for there. For the schools, easing can only be expected after the two-week vacation. Mayor Peter Tschentscher (SPD) had refused to open schools in the city for a few days before the early holidays.