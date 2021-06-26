D.he British Health Secretary Matt Hancock resigns. The politician submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, as his office announced on Saturday. Johnson expressed his regrets, but ultimately accepted the resignation. Hancock came under pressure after it became known through photos that the married 42-year-old had hugged and kissed a senior employee. According to the “Sun”, the pictures were taken last month when strict distance rules and contact restrictions applied in Great Britain due to the corona pandemic.

Those who set up the corona rules have to adhere to them, the conservative politician said in a video that was published on Saturday evening. The 42-year-old admitted on Friday that he violated distance rules. However, he initially refused to resign. Since then the pressure had grown steadily.

The opposition is also calling for an investigation into whether the minister hired his alleged lover, who is also married, before the start of the affair or only afterwards. Hancock is believed to be the face of the UK government in the pandemic. Despite numerous allegations, he has so far been able to stay in office. For example, a buddy had received a multi-million dollar order to supply corona protective equipment, even though he had no experience in this area.

But now Hancock had to submit his resignation. “The last thing I want is for my private life to divert attention from the single-minded focus that is leading us out of this crisis,” the former minister said. He now wants to be with his three children.