The municipality of Khorfakkan, affiliated to the Emirate of Sharjah, recorded 13 violations and four warnings and issued three warnings to women’s and men’s salons, which did not comply with the provisions issued in the circulars regarding precautionary measures to limit the spread of the “Corona” virus (Covid-19).

The municipality confirmed that its inspectors at the Public Health Department, Health Control Division, monitored compliance with the precautionary measures on 62 men’s salons and 44 women’s salons in Khorfakkan, throughout the month of May, in cooperation with the Khorfakkan Community Police, the Department of Economic Development, Khorfakkan Branch, and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, to ensure that Its commitment to the precautionary measures and the “PCR” examination for those who have not been vaccinated with the “Corona” vaccine. The municipality stressed the need to adhere to physical distance, and to separate waiting sites, noting that it is keen to intensify its efforts by monitoring salons, to ensure that everyone adheres to precautionary and preventive measures to limit the spread of the new Corona virus.

The municipality directs salons and beauty centers to the importance of adhering to the instructions and decisions issued by the municipality, stressing that there will be no tolerance in violating any facility that does not adhere to preventive measures, in addition to the importance of full cooperation from everyone, to achieve the desired goals of the measures established to protect workers in these facilities and society in general.



