The municipalities of Fujairah and Dibba Al Fujairah recorded 104 violations and warnings during the first half of Ramadan, including establishments that did not comply with the health controls and requirements and the established requirements, and they also confiscated 61 kilograms of spoiled and expired food and consumer goods and prohibited items (milk and soups).

The Fujairah Municipality reported a violation of 31 food establishments that did not adhere to the precautionary measures and preventive measures against the Corona virus, pointing to the implementation of the inspection teams 183 inspection visits, the percentage of commitment of shops and institutions reached 95%, confirming that there were no warnings or closure of any commercial store during that period.

The municipality indicated that the necessary measures are being taken with the non-compliant parties in accordance with the controls in force, calling on consumers to report any violations by calling the toll-free number 80036, or through the “Smart Fujairah” application.

For its part, the municipality of Dibba Fujairah recorded 43 violations during the first half of Ramadan, which included establishments that did not comply with health controls and requirements, in addition to non-compliance with the established requirements, and it also confiscated 61 kilograms of spoiled and expired food and consumer goods and prohibited items (Alban and Anwar).

The Director of Dibba Al Fujairah Municipality, Hassan Al Yamahi, confirmed that the number of inspection visits carried out by the municipality inspectors reached 45 rounds for 185 food establishments in the meat, fish and vegetable markets, which resulted in the violation of 43 establishments, of which 19 are not committed to health controls and requirements, the absence of a health card, in addition to non-commitment to renew them. Noting that the registered violations included eight establishments that did not adhere to the established health procedures and it has been proven that they do not adhere to the preventive decisions issued by the municipality, such as physical spacing, failure to wear the muzzle, and not to periodically conduct “Covid-19” checks for workers.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

