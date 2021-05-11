The municipalities of Fujairah and Dibba Al-Fujairah recorded 104 violations and warnings during the first half of Ramadan, including facilities that did not comply with the health controls and requirements and the established requirements, and they also confiscated 61 kilograms of spoiled and expired food and consumer goods and prohibited items (milk and soup).

The Fujairah Municipality reported a violation of 31 food establishments that did not adhere to the precautionary measures and preventive measures against the Corona virus, pointing out that the inspection teams carried out 183 inspection visits, and the percentage of commitment of shops and institutions reached 95%, confirming that there were no warnings or closure of any shop during that period.

The municipality indicated that the necessary measures are being taken with the non-compliant parties in accordance with the controls in force, calling on consumers to report any violations by calling the toll-free number 80036, or through the “Smart Fujairah” application.

For its part, the municipality of Dibba Al Fujairah recorded, during the first half of Ramadan, 43 violations, including facilities that did not comply with health controls and requirements, in addition to non-compliance with the established requirements, and it also confiscated 61 kilograms of spoiled and expired food and consumer goods, as well as prohibited items (milk and soup). .

The Director of Dibba Al Fujairah Municipality, Hassan Al Yamahi, confirmed that the number of inspection visits carried out by the municipality inspectors reached 45 rounds on 185 food establishments in the meat, fish and vegetable markets, which resulted in the violation of 43 establishments, of which 19 were not committed to health controls and requirements, and the absence of a health card, in addition to Noting that the registered violations included eight establishments that did not adhere to the established health procedures, and it has been proven that they do not comply with the preventive decisions issued by the municipality.





