Matt Hancock is the “British Jens Spahn”: He not only holds the office of Minister of Health, he is also criticized for his Corona policy. Now there is the next trouble.

London – While Great Britain is fighting the corona pandemic, the UK’s health minister is apparently not only professionally concerned with the well-being of the population: Matt Hancock was confronted these days with media reports that showed him kissing a woman.

The problem: This is not the better half of the married family man. Rather, she had Sun revealed that the 42-year-old seems to have an excellent connection with the personal assistant. Hancock didn’t even try to deny the rumors.

Corona in Great Britain: Health Minister makes headlines with affair

Instead, he is now going public with a statement that is only sparsely equipped with words of remorse. The Minister of Health said on Friday: “I admit that in this case I have violated the distance rules”. Hancock also said he “continues to focus on leading the country out of this pandemic.”

The sensitive pictures are said to have been taken on May 6th, eleven days before the extensive repeal of the corona distance rules in Great Britain. The lady of his love is Gina Coladangelo, according to the testimony. Since the 43-year-old Hancock employee was hired and paid in taxpayers’ money, the opposition is demanding an investigation and the minister’s resignation.

The Prime Minister’s administration is defending Hancock on the delicate case. It is a personal matter and no rules were violated when the consultant was hired, Transport Minister Grant Shapps told the TV broadcaster Sky News. A spokesman for Boris Johnson made a similar statement.

Matt Hancock: “British Jens Spahn” for various offenses in the criticism

The similarities between Hancock and his counterpart in the federal government, Jens Spahn, are amazing: the minister and his German counterpart have been criticized for a long time. He is said to have distributed millions of orders for corona protective equipment to friends without testing – and also put billions in an inadequate test system.

The fact that the shimmering Hancock is rather unconventional even before the affair became known became clear when the Minister of Health spoke about the influence of a disaster film * on his Corona policy:

The fact that Hancock and his well-disposed work colleague even have time for such advances seems a little surprising given the family background: Both Hancock and his alleged lover are married and each have three children with their respective partner. (PF with dpa)