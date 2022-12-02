The former president of the Violante Chamber: “Meloni is founding a true Italian Conservative Party, nothing but fascism”

The former president of the Chamber of Deputies Luciano Violante has one thing for everyone, who in an interview with Libero talks about the new government and the first measures discussed. “I watch Giorgia Meloni’s work with interest in the patient construction of a true conservative party without fascism, paleoliberalism or localism. ‘Italian Conservative Party’ sounds good. Of course, there will be an acronym problem: “Pci” with Meloni sounds terrible “. And he adds: “I believe that, on the part of the Democratic Party, insisting on Meloni’s (non-existent) fascism in the electoral campaign was counterproductive. On the other hand, the center-left must have had another weight, then there was Calenda who kissed Letta on the cheek and went elsewhere. At that point, with the battle already lost, raising the tone was perhaps an automatism”.

As for Roberto Saviano who “insults Meloni by reaffirming the right to be insulted” Violante appears decisive: “I start from the concept that a politician should never sue. I’ve done it only once in my life with Montanelli, who wrote if I’m not mistaken that I had bought a house at a preferential price, and was sentenced to pay damages and court costs. Having said that, “bastard” is not a legitimate criticism in the name of freedom of expression but an offense and, uttered by an intellectual who should know the shrewd use of words, takes away the very meaning of what he would have wanted to communicate».

