The street can represent fear, insecurity, anxiety, violence, loneliness. How many times on our way home at night did we turn around to see if anyone was following us? How many times have we said to each other “text me when you get home”, or rushed to the car leaving work late? How much concern do we have for our daughters who go out at night or go to live abroad? How many trips have we not taken for fear of traveling alone and being attacked and harassed?

Based on an idea by Laura De Dilectis, it was born with DonneXStrada but materializes with VIOLA: it is the 24-hour video accompanying service to support anyone who does not feel safe on the street. Prevents unwanted approaches. Keep any attackers away.

The video call service is provided by volunteers carefully selected and trained by the team and is active on the Instagram page @violawalkhome, throughout Europe and in 18 languages. It thus places digital innovation at social service. Technology turns into a security tool and daily use of the phone becomes a way to generate security.

Today VIOLA is on Instagram with a 24-hour service. TO December will officially be released there first version of the app, available in three languages ​​(Italian, English, German) which will then be complete with all features envisaged by the initial project.

The app

The functionality of the application will be the video calls, heart of the service; there video recordingwhich generates audiovisual evidence in case of emergency for a possible complaint; connection with law enforcementuser and companion can do it directly from the video call screen; geolocationwith precise position; volunteerstrained and available 24/7; chatin case users do not want to participate in a video call but with the same features; mapsintegrated with updated information on the DonneXStrada Purple Points (safe spaces with staff trained to intervene).

“Ever since the DonneXStrada project and the idea of ​​accompanying video calls for anyone who was afraid on the street was born, I understood that Instagram wouldn’t have been enough to ensure safety, but which needed to be developed an application that had all the features to make people feel safer thanks to technology and human capital. Even before opening the DonneXStrada association, on 4 June 2021, we knew that we would also open an innovative start-up with a social vocation, V.srl, with which we are developing the VIOLA application, which expands the initial service making it technological and international. The social impact that VIOLA will have already makes us excited. We hope to be able to be all over the world soon.”

To this end, the idea of ​​a is already being planned fundraising so that the application can work to its full potential as soon as possible.