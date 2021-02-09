Before the corona summit, calls for looser rules are getting louder. Physicist Viola Priesemann urges patience.

BERLIN taz | 50 reported infections with the coronavirus per 100,000 people within a week – this seven-day incidence was called by politicians themselves as a rule of thumb to consider easing. Germany is now approaching this value: it was just under 200 before Christmas, it was only 73 on Tuesday. When the Chancellor and Prime Minister of the federal states meet again on Wednesday for the federal-state summit to decide on further measures decide, expectations are correspondingly high that schools and shops can quickly reopen after almost two months of closure.

Yet another problem has arisen for the decision-makers. Because in the meantime it has turned out that a much more contagious variant is also spreading in Germany. According to the RKI, it accounted for around 7 percent of all infections at the end of January, and much higher numbers were measured in southern Germany last week. Pressing the numbers to 50 in order to be able to loosen up is by no means sufficient, warn scientists, including the physicist Viola Priesemann from the Max Planck Institute for Dynamics and Self-Organization in Göttingen.

Like her colleagues at other research institutes, she encourages patience. “It would be better to be very careful. The number of cases of the new variant is increasing and is now in some regions at 30 percent. ”Soon you will see this increase in the total number of cases, warns Priesemann in an interview with the taz. “If you loosen up too early and too quickly, success will soon be lost again.”

The scientist can understand the impatience of many citizens. In fact, according to their calculations, only a small part of the population in Germany was infected. “Statistically speaking, only about 3 out of 100 acquaintances from their own environment were positive,” Priesemann calculates. And of the proven infected, in turn, less than 3 percent die. The probability for every German citizen to know someone in their immediate environment who has died of Covid-19 is therefore low.

“And that’s why we’re ruining the economy?” Is a question that Priesemann is often asked. Her answer: “Still, that doesn’t mean that not many people will suffer and die from it if we just let the virus run through.”

Without countermeasures, a large part of the population would be infected with the corona virus, says the physicist. Because in the 50 to 75 year olds without a vaccination, 1 to 4 percent of the patients, i.e. 250,000 to 1 million people, would at some point need a bed in the intensive care unit. “No health system would be able to withstand that,” says Priesemann. “That’s why we have to contain it further.”

But when, in your opinion, will easing be possible? In the past few weeks, Prime Ministers and parts of the Federal Government have given the impression that as soon as the incidence falls below the threshold of 50, things can be viewed in a relaxed manner.

In the summer, however, the 50 mark was defined as a warning value, above which countermeasures must be taken. This value was the result of a horse trade. Some federal states have therefore already set a value of 35 as the value above which urgent action is needed.

According to Priesemann, where the upper limit of the contact tracking lies depends on how many contacts the people had. The Städtetag believes that contact tracking is also possible above a value of 50. Priesemann is skeptical. “During the lockdown, health authorities may be able to do it. But the more contact options you allow again, the more time-consuming the contact tracking becomes, ”says the physicist. “We know from the fall that this tipping point was around 10 and 20. That’s why that should be our target value. “

In her opinion there are still possibilities. At the moment, Germany is in a “three-quarters lockdown” at best, says the scientist. Especially in working life there is still room for maneuver without slowing down the economy. “Many neighboring countries and districts show that it is possible to reduce the number of cases quickly and get well below 50.”

Priesemann thinks it is quite possible to loosen up slightly at 50, but only in the areas where contact tracking is clearly possible. Face-to-face classes in small, fixed groups are part of this, and larger gatherings like at celebrations are not. And Priesemann also considers the step-by-step plans introduced by some federal states to be an important advance. “They are good templates.” But they would need an emergency brake. As soon as the number of cases exceeds the limit value, instruments should be available to consistently contain the spread again.

For this it is best to react as quickly as possible with consistent measures and in all areas at the same time so that the number of cases falls again quickly. Anyone can cope with a short lockdown of 2 or 3 weeks, she says. “3 months is what is tiring.”