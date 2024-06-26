“It is our duty to raise everyone’s awareness of what it means to have an animal as part of the family, to take care of it. Primary school pupils will be the future adults of tomorrow. We hope, together with Anmvi and with the support of the Ministry of Education, of merit and of that of Health, to be able to expand this project also to secondary school students”. study and teaching of the National Association of Italian Veterinary Doctors.
#Viola #Msd #Animal #Health #hope #expand #Anmvi #project #secondary #school #students
Leave a Reply