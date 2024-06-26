Climate change, resources, adaptation to the environment, antibiotic resistance and the increasingly widespread vector diseases. These are some of the topics addressed this year in the primary schools that joined the project ‘With Zampa, a One Health lesson’, thanks to the unconditional contribution of MSD Animal Health. The project was at the center of the press conference presenting the results of the more than ten-year commitment of the National Association of Italian Veterinary Doctors (Anmvi) in training projects organized in schools, which was held today in Rome. “We were very happy to support this initiative because we firmly believe in the education of certain concepts”, such as One Health, “especially in children who will become adults and citizens of tomorrow in our society”, comments Simona Viola, Business Unit Director, Companion Animals by Msd Animal Health Italia, on the occasion of the event.

“The pet is taking on a different social value compared to 10 years ago. It is an integral part of our family: it brings joy, company and well-being. However – he continues – we must not forget that when we get a pet, in the family we have duties towards its Therefore we must guarantee their well-being, care and above all health. And how can we do this better than by collaborating with veterinary doctors and teachers, trying to raise awareness of these topics among children and their families?”, observes Viola, recognizing the precious role of the veterinarian. as “animal health and welfare contact”.

This year’s educational project focused on the concept of One Health. “In today’s world the correlation between the health of people, animals and the environment is very close – highlights Viola – Therefore, it is our duty to try to preserve it in all moments of our lives. Through collaboration with the veterinary doctors of Anmv we managed to bring this concept, which is very difficult to express, even in primary schools. One Health is one of the most important values ​​of MSD Animal Health, it is the basis of all our activities and initiatives on this balance between the health of people, animals and the environment so that in our world – he concludes – there can be a bit of health for everyone”.