Antonella Viola: “The study in Science that opens up unthinkable scenarios. An advantage for women”

Doctor Antonella Violawhich became media famous during the fight against Covid as it is always present on TV during the pandemic, through an article written in La Stampa it informs of a new one sensational discoverythis time it’s not about vaccines or drugs to fight the Coronavirus, but Viola’s attention is focused on “menopause in chimpanzees“. In recent days the magazine “Science” published a study which – says the scientist – for the first time demonstrated the existence of menopause in female chimpanzees. Research opens new frontiersuseful for better investigating the relationship between hormones and the brain and the discovery could prove to be a great help for women. In fact, with the end of the menstrual cycle, the risks of heart problems and of osteoporosis and studies on chimpanzees could help prevent and better investigate them.

To make the question even more intriguing is the fact – continues Viola in La Stampa – that the Menopause would seem to concern us humans And only five species of mammals aquatics, including orcas. We women would therefore be the only terrestrial females to live so long without being able to reproduce. Thanks to the Science study, species have now been added to this small number chimpanzee and therefore women are no longer the only earthlings. But one of the areas still to be explored is precisely the connection between hormonal changes and brain health. And this is a fundamental issue to allow increasingly long-lived women to be able to count on one medicine finally designed for their needs.

