“Since I don’t want geriatricians to feel forced to utter utterances after paediatricians, I stress that instead when we talk about fasting we are obviously speaking to healthy people between 30 and 65 years of age. And always accompanied by a nutritionist”. The immunologist Antonella Viola, professor of General Pathology at the Department of Biomedical Sciences of the University of Padua, is keen to clarify this with a joke in a post on Facebook, returning to intermittent fasting after the alarm raised by some university professors of Padua on the risks for young people.

La Viola was a guest this morning on the program “Quante storie”, broadcast on Rai3, together with Professor Silvio Garattini, president and founder of the Mario Negri Institute for Pharmacological Research. “A wonderful chat today with Professor Garattini – says the immunologist – In the dressing room, to the inevitable question about intermittent fasting (this thing is incredible … at this point I will really have to write a book on fasting) the professor declared ‘I do it from 40 years old! I only eat once a day'”.