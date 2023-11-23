The objective of the project is to place the figure of general practitioners as the first confidants for risky situations, supporting women who are subject to threats or violence

Giuseppe Di Giovanni

Is called “Viola” and it’s there campaign against violence against women launched by the Italian Society of General Medicine (Simg). The objective is to place the figure of the family doctor as the first confidant for risky situations. “The recent events of violence against women require us to relaunch ours initiatives aimed at involving doctors of general medicine in the prevention of gender violence and in listening to the women involved”, he underlines Claudio Cricellipresident Simg.

against violence on women — The Italian Society of General Medicine and Primary Care is therefore committed against the gender violence, tragically back in the news. On the occasion of the opening of 40th Congress, which will be held in Florence from 23 to 25 November, the scientific society will therefore relaunch the "Viola" campaign, aimed at promoting a role of the general practitioner in supporting women who are the subject of threats or violence, physical or psychological, real or potential. The invitation to every woman who feels the need is to confide in her doctor: on the other hand, Simg is also committed to promoting greater awareness on the topic of the entire category and of healthcare personnel in general.

the importance of doctors — To present the initiative, there will be dozens of young doctors on the Congress stage, with a significant female presence, who will outline the figure of the doctor as a listening point for sometimes overlooked phenomena but which are a sign of domestic violence and dangerous situations. “THE recent events of violence against women require us to relaunch our initiatives at the opening of our Congress, aimed at involving general practitioners in the prevention of gender violence and in listening to the women who are increasingly involved”, states Cricelli.