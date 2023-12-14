Viola Barghetti was only 18 years old when she lost her life to a pathology that gave her no escape. All of Versilia is mourning this young loss

The whole Versilia is in mourning for the disappearance of a young girl who attended the local art high school. She had her whole life ahead of her Viola Barghettibut his heart stopped forever at the age of 18 years due to a pathology that gave her no escape. Everyone clings to the family of the girl, who flew into the sky too soon.

Until the end she tried to move forward and defeat that pathology which, however, gave her no escape. Viola was a young 18 year old student, resident in Lake Tower. He attended the “Stagio Stagi” art high school.

The whole of Versilia learned with dismay what happened to the family, clinging to their mother, Simona Lippi, and father, Adriano Barghetti, famous local musician. The student was loved and appreciated by everyone: she was cheerful, lively, she had a great artistic talent.

The entire local community joins the family in mourning for this premature death. Numerous messages of condolence arrived on social media, from his friends, schoolmates, but also from the Viareggio Carnival Foundation.

The Carnival Foundation joins with affection and emotion the Lippi Barghetti family for the passing of the young Viola. A painful, great moment for the entire city and for the world of Carnival which experiences with participation the unjust fate of the broken life of a young girl, whose memory we will keep alive. Our sympathy goes to her parents Adriano and Simona, her sister Ginevra, her friends and the whole family.

Many messages of condolence for the very young Viola Barghetti

Sometimes life is hard to understand. An incredible sadness, bye Viola.

Photo source from Pixabay

This is one of the messages from Viola's friends, who are still in disbelief in the face of a loss that is truly difficult for everyone to deal with.