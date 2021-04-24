The film production company Viola Davis She is one of the most recognized figures in the world of cinema and now she proves it again by being nominated at the Oscar Awards 2021 as best actress for the film The mother of the blues. The artist began her acting career at a young age and took the big leap in 2001, when she made her debut in the play King Hedley II, for which she won a Tony Award. From that moment on, his career did not stop.

Who is Viola Davis?

At 55 years old, Viola Davis has developed her career in a dizzying way. After obtaining his first award for his good performances in the theater, he continued to participate in well-known television series. In 2008, she was praised for her performance in the film The Doubt, in which she shared a starring role with Denzel Washington. in a drama thriller with a great message. Her work led her to be nominated for the Oscar for the first time.

After that, the successes did not stop coming. In 2010, he received his second Tony Award after participating in the new Broadway montage of Fences. She also won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress for the series How to get away with murder. In 2017, she reached the pinnacle of the film industry after winning her first Oscar for best supporting actress with her work on the big screen adaptation of Fences, directed by Denzel Washington.

Best Viola Davis movies

Among the best Viola Davis movies and series are:

The doubt

The help

Prisoners

Get on up

How to get away with murder

Suicide squad

Fences

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (The Mother of Blues)

What category is Viola Davis nominated for?

Viola Davis is nominated for the best actress category and competes for the award with Andra Day, who arrives at the Oscar for the film United States vs. Billie Holiday; Vanessa Kirby, nominated for Fragments of a Woman; Frances McDormand, of great performance in Nomadland; and Carey Mulligan, added to the list for A Promising Young Woman.

When are the Oscars 2021?

This Sunday, April 25, the 2021 Oscar Awards will be held, in which the best in the film industry will be awarded. The appointment will take place in the studios of the city of Los Angeles.

What time do the Oscars 2021 start?

These are the times in which you will be able to see the award ceremony of the academy:

Peru: 7.00 pm

Colombia: 7.00 pm

Ecuador: 7.00 pm

Mexico: 6.00 pm

Chile: 9.00 pm

Argentina: 9.00 pm

Brazil: 9.00 pm

United States: 8.00 p. m (ET) / 5.00 p. m (PT)

Where to see the Oscars 2021?

The award will be broadcast by the signals of TNT and TNT Series in Latin America, while ABC will do the same in the United States.

TNT – (102 Movistar TV / 702 Claro)

TNT Series – (103 Movistar TV / 612 Claro)