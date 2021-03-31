Viola Davis is undoubtedly one of the Hollywood Academy favorites of recent years. ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ where she plays Ma Rainey, a woman who broke with the established and changed the rules of music, is the favorite film at the festivals of the season, allowing her to make history by being the first woman black with the most Academy nominations.

Now she continues to make headlines after making official that she will play Michelle Obama in the series ‘The First Ladies’, broadcast by Showtime.

The actress revealed that the two have had conversations for several hours, something that has helped her to prepare much better for her role by discovering a part of the former first lady.

The former first lady of the United States has told Entertainment Tonight that she approves of Davis and further described her as the “greatest” actress, adding that she does not feel worthy to be played. “I wish it could be better to live up to the character that Viola has to play, but it’s exciting. Everything Viola does she does with passion and vigor, and I know she will do no less for this role. “

Much has been written about Michelle Obama and much has been known about her thanks to how accessible she has always been, both when she was inside the White House and once outside it. However, Viola has confessed that no matter how much knowledge of the character one has, there is always a certain anxiety to play an icon of her stature. “Sometimes someone doesn’t live up to the image you have in your head. But when it is at the height of the image, interpreting it is quite scary ”, confessed the actress.

Between jokes, Davis acknowledged that characterizing her was a quick decision that he could not later retract from. “I lost my fucking mind for about five minutes and made a decision that I can’t take back,” he joked. “Michelle is a goddess. Everyone knows her, and everyone feels like they want to protect her … That’s the point: I’m going to do the best I can. That’s what I tell my daughter: ‘Mommy is doing the best she can,’ so that’s it, ”she confessed.

‘The First Ladies’ will portray the complex life and role of former First Ladies Eleanor Roosevelt, Michelle Obama and Betty Ford in US politics. The series will follow these women from their youth to the moment they became public figures.

There is no exact release date yet, but it is expected to happen later this year. It is one of Showtime’s main bets for 2021, as it is directed by the Emmy winner for the miniseries ‘The Infiltrator’, Susanne Bier, who was also in charge of ‘The Undoing’ for HBO Max.

The most nominated

“If my four nominations at the Oscars 2021 make me the most nominated black actress in history, it is a testament to the great lack of material there is for artists of color,” Viola told Variety magazine.

In a talk with this medium, the actress assured that “even if it has 10 seconds or less”, she will use this platform and microphone to “open her mouth and talk about the fundamental truths of Hollywood, this business and America.”

