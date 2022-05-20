“I was around thirty, so it’s been a while,” said the American Oscar winner. “But what you need to understand is that this kind of micro-aggression is happening all the time.” Davis declined to name the director. Furthermore, the actress said that there are few roles available for black actresses in Hollywood and that she also often has to deal with stereotypical storylines. “It pissed me off and it hurt me,” Davis said. “On several projects that I won’t mention.”

The actress has often spoken out on this topic in the past. About the movie The Help from 2011, where Davis plays the role of Aibileen Clark, she said it was “made in a cesspool of systematic racism.” The actress plays in The Help a clerk who works for a white family. Davis only took on the role to gain a foothold in the film industry, she said in an interview with Vanity Fair in 2020. See also Crime victim often misses compensation

In her autobiography, which was released earlier this year, the actress says that she has been dealing with racism all her life. After she was cast in the series How to get away with murder became she says she has been criticized because her skin is very dark. She wouldn’t be pretty enough for the part.

Davis is known to the general public for, among other things, her role in How to get away with murder and fences† For her supporting role as Rose Maxson in fences the actress won an Oscar, a Golden Globe and a Bafta Award in 2017.

