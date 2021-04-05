The 27th edition of the SAG awards was held last night of April 4 at a telematics gala in which the late Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther) won the best leading actor award for his role in The mother of the blues. With that award, he becomes the main Oscar favorite to the detriment of Anthony Hopkins (The father). For best actress, Viola Davis, thanks also to The mother of the blues won his fifth award given by the Screen Actors Guild, and opens a lot the career of the Oscars (to be delivered on April 25) in that category: Davis has only one (as a secondary by Fences), Frances McDormand (candidate for Nomadland) and Carey Mulligan (A promising young woman) They are losing strength and the possibility of Andra Day, protagonist of The United States against Billie Holiday.

Sacha Baron Cohen, Danny Flaherty, Eddie Redmayne, Jeremy Strong and Mark Rylance, in 'The Chicago 7 Trial'.

The Screen Actors Guild awarded the award for best film cast to The Chicago 7 trial of Aaron Sorkin, which propelled his Oscar career, although in the betting he is still behind Nomadland. Last year this cast award was taken Parasites, by Bong Joon-ho, and it was a wake-up call to the clear possibility, later confirmed, that it would win the Oscar for best picture. The Chicago 7 trial and Nomadland are tied for six Oscar nominations behind Mank, who achieved 10. In secondary performances, the winners have been Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the black messiah) and Youn Yu-jung, the veteran actress who plays the grandmother of Minari. To end the cinema, the best action cast has been for Wonder Woman 1984.

In the last decade on five occasions the film that won the best cast award has subsequently won the main award at the Oscars. This year at the Golden Globes he won Nomadland and in the Writers Guild Awards for the screen he won A promising young woman. Last year the four performers who won at the SAG repeated at the Oscars. In 2019, on the other hand, Regina King won the Oscar for supporting actress with The Beale Street blues without ever being a candidate for the SAG.

Gillian Anderson, as Margaret Thatcher.

On television there were no big surprises. The award for the best cast of a series in drama went to The Crown and the trophy in comedy went to Schitt’s Creek. In acting in a comedy, the best television actor was Jason Sudeikis for Ted lasso and best actress, Catherine O’Hara for Schitt’s Creek, accolades that have already been won at the Golden Globes. In drama, the winners were Jason Bateman for Ozark and Gillian Anderson, for her Margaret Thatcher of The Crown. In the miniseries or telefilm section, the actors who took the SAGs were Mark Ruffalo (The undeniable truth) and Anya Taylor-Joy (Lady’s gambit). The best cast of action went to The Mandalorian.